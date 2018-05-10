WIBW News Now!

Early morning shooting under investigation in Topeka Thursday

by on May 10, 2018 at 4:24 AM (3 hours ago)

An early morning shooting in Topeka is under investigation.

According to a release from Topeka police, just after 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 400 block of SW 4th in reference to multiple calls of 10 to 15 shots heard in the area.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

No one has been arrested in the case. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information related to this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.