Early registration for USD 501 students

Parents of children in the USD 501 district can pre-enroll their children for fall classes next week with the Welcome Center Assistance Program at Quinton Heights Elementary School, 2331 SW Topeka Blvd.

Misty Krueger, Director of Communications with the Topeka School System, says that, although the program is geared toward preschool and kindergarten aged children, all children in the USD 501 district are welcome.

“Anyone is welcome to come out where we can help them do online enrollment,” Krueger said. “We’re going to have some community partners out there, as well, who have services such as immunizations that the kids need to come to school.”

In addition to having immunizations stations set up for preschoolers and kindergarteners, Grace Med Health Clinic will also be there.

“We’ve got Grace Med who’s going to be there doing dental screenings for students, as well,” Krueger said.

Assisting parents with enrollment and allowing them to meet school district staff are some of the goals of the Welcome Center.

“So, it’s an opportunity for you to meet people from the district,” Krueger said. “But, also take care of all the questions that you may have at one time and get you ready for the next school year.”

The Welcome Center Registration Assistance Program will be held on April 27, 2017, from 5 pm – 7 pm, with a second session scheduled for May 10, 2017, from 5 pm – 7 pm. For more information, you can go to their website at topekapublicschools.net or call 785-295-3000.