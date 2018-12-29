Early Saturday morning standoff in Topeka ends with arrest

An early morning standoff in Topeka came to a peaceful end Saturday morning.

Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to the 100 block of SW Fillmore on the report of a domestic disturbance with gunshots.

When 28-year-old Christopher Jordan Heaney saw officers after being on the porch with a handgun, he ran back into the residence and refused to come out.

Two victims said they argued with Heaney, who shot at them once inside the house. One victim fled and ran to a neighbor’s and called 911. The other fled just before officers arrived.

Two small children were still inside with Heaney. It took negotiators more than an hour and a half to convince Heaney to come out. He did so at 3:48 a.m. The children are safe.

Heaney is in jail on two counts of Aggravated Domestic Assault. If you know more about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.