Early Sunday shooting kills one, injures another

An early Sunday morning shooting in the College Hill neighborhood in Topeka killed one person and injured another.

Topeka Police say they were called to the 1500 block of SW 15th just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting.

Two men were shot by two others on bicycles. One man died at a Topeka hospital, the other is expected to recover.

The suspects rode eastbound away from the shooting, and were described as wearing dark clothing and armed with handguns.

Anyone with information relating to the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.