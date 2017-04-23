WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


49°F
Clear
Feels Like 49°
Winds North 0 mph
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear72°
46°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy75°
55°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Mostly Cloudy78°
45°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Rain55°
39°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of Rain61°
48°

Early Sunday shooting kills one, injures another

by on April 23, 2017 at 7:42 AM (2 hours ago)

An early Sunday morning shooting in the College Hill neighborhood in Topeka killed one person and injured another.

Topeka Police say they were called to the 1500 block of SW 15th just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting.

Two men were shot by two others on bicycles. One man died at a Topeka hospital, the other is expected to recover.

The suspects rode eastbound away from the shooting, and were described as wearing dark clothing and armed with handguns.

Anyone with information relating to the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.