Early turnout typically strong for Kansas governor’s race

Kansas election officials expected a strong turnout for this year’s election for Governor and so far, it’s holding up through midday Tuesday.

“Obviously, with advance voting, we are seeing record numbers of people vote prior to election day in the gubernatorial election,” said State Director of Elections, Brian Caskey. “We are far outpacing anything we have done previously in a gubernatorial race, so that’s encouraging.”

Lines were present early in the day across the state.

“Anecdotal reports from across the state this morning have turnout strong early morning. Virtually every county reported good activity right when the polls opened. Everything looks good.

Caskey expects turnout to be within a point or two of 50 percent of registered voters, which would translate to around 900,000 votes cast for Governor.