Early Voting in the Election Office Begins Monday

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell would like to remind City of Topeka voters that beginning Monday, July 17th they may vote in person in the Shawnee County Election Office for the 2017 Primary Election for the office of Topeka Mayor. For voter convenience, Howell is keeping his office open an additional hour. Voting will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located at 3420 SW Van Buren Street in Topeka. “I feel it’s very important to provide this additional opportunity for voters, especially those that work until 5pm.” Howell said.

Voters may also have a ballot mailed to them in advance by completing an application from the election office web site at: www.snco.us/election/ or by calling the Election Office at (785) 251-5900 and requesting an application to be mailed to them. Completed applications may be returned by mail, email to electinoffice@snco.us or fax to (785) 251-5999.

Applications for Advanced Ballots must include a copy of the voter’s photo identification or include the number of the applicant’s Kansas driver’s license or Kansas nondriver’s identification card. Additionally, all signatures are verified with those on file. For more information call the Shawnee County Election Office.

Anyone with any questions concerning their voter registration status may call the Election Office at (785) 251-5900. Additional information is also available on the Shawnee County Election website at www.snco.us/election/.

Those voters with special needs who require assistance should call the Election Office at (785) 251-5900.