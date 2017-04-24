Earth Day rally promotes eco-awareness, science education

“There is no Planet-B.” This was one of many messages heard Saturday as thousands took part in the worldwide March for Science.

In response to President Donald Trump’s massive cuts and changes to the Environmental Protection Agency, eco-conscious protesters came together in Topeka and hundreds of other cities across the nation and beyond.

Lawrence resident Blanca Herrada was among those who gathered on the grounds of the Kansas Statehouse for the Earth Day rally.

“Science affects every aspect of our lives; whether it’s the environment or our reproductive health,” said Herrada. “It’s important these things remain intact. Otherwise, we’re screwed.”

Herrada’s warning of potentially impending doom stems from comments and tweets made by Trump over the years regarding global warming and climate change.

“The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive,” tweeted Trump on November 6, 2012.

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

In another tweet posted in February 2015, Trump seemingly mocked climatologists adopting the term “climate change,” in favor of “global warming” when describing the theorized shift in weather patterns.

“Among the lowest temperatures EVER in much of the United States. Ice caps at record size. Changed name from GLOBAL WARMING to CLIMATE CHANGE”

Among the lowest temperatures EVER in much of the United States. Ice caps at record size. Changed name from GLOBAL WARMING to CLIMATE CHANGE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2015

Many experts – including those with the EPA – have attributed these shifts, in part, to the increased dependency on fossil fuels.

However, Trump’s stance on the controversial issue remained largely unchanged after the November 2016 election.

The Associated Press reported in January that upon taking office, Trump almost immediately enforced a media blackout at the EPA and suspended any new business to be conducted by the agency.

Some environmentalists considered the move as a sign of deregulating policies meant to protect the environment from industrial pollution. Critics have responded by pegging the president as “anti-science” and a “climate denier.”

Supporters of the rollbacks say deregulation will create jobs and boost the nation’s economy.

Herrada hopes the March for Science rallies motivate people to pay closer attention to governmental actions that could impact the eco-system.

“I don’t think this is anything that should be taken lightly or dismissed as untrue,” said Herrada. “Anything with the environment is going to affect us all in the long run. If you don’t care now, when are you going to care? By the time you [do], we might not have trees or clean water. That’s going to impact generations to come.”

President Trump did acknowledge the celebration of Earth Day with a pair of tweets posted on Saturday.

“Today on Earth Day, we celebrate our beautiful forests, lakes and land. We stand committed to preserving the natural beauty of our nation,” read the first tweet.

Today on Earth Day, we celebrate our beautiful forests, lakes and land. We stand committed to preserving the natural beauty of our nation. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2017

That message was followed by a second, which echoed the first, but also appeared to reiterate his long-standing commitment to industry.

“I am committed to keeping our air and water clean but always remember that economic growth enhances environmental protection. Jobs matter!”

I am committed to keeping our air and water clean but always remember that economic growth enhances environmental protection. Jobs matter! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2017

The March for Science was organized by a non-profit organization of the same name. The event was a way to kick off a “week of action” for ecological awareness.

The group began organizing the march shortly after Trump’s January 20 inauguration.

According the March for Science website, each day this week will see the group will promote a different aspect of science education and advocacy, along with ways people can help environmental causes on a local level.

Photos and additional contributions from Jessica L. Mowery