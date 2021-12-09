Earthquake Rattles North Central Kansas

If you live in north central Kansas, did you wake up feeling a little shakey Wednesday morning?
There’s a reason for that.
A moderate earthquake shook parts of north-central Kansas on Wednesday as residents were starting their day, officials said.
The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.3 earthquake was recorded around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, with the epicenter just southwest of Gypsum in Saline County.
The quake hit at a depth of 1.86 miles, the survey said.
Residents in Salina – and as far away as Arkansas City in southeastern Kansas – reported feeling the quake.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Ten earthquakes were recorded Tuesday off the Oregon coast, with the strongest being reaching magnitude 5.8.
They all were mapped about six miles below the surface.
It is not believed the quakes off Oregon and in Kansas are related.