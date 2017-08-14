East Topeka house fire under investigation; authorities trying to locate resident

A Monday morning house fire in east Topeka is under investigation and authorities are trying to locate the woman who lives in the home.

Topeka Fire Department Shift Commander Eric Bauer says the fire in the 300 block of SE Liberty was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Monday.

Bauer says a person walking in the area called 911 after seeing the house go up in flames.

The person also reported hearing someone screaming, but could not tell if the screams were coming from inside the home or from children who were playing outside at the time.

Crews arrived at the scene to find the single-story home fully engulfed in flames, with fire coming through several windows on the front and side of the house.

Over concerns someone was trapped in the fire, crews entered and searched the still-burning home, but did not find anyone inside.

Crews were told by neighbors that there is a woman living at the house.

Bauer says dispatchers have made several phone calls in an attempt to locate the resident. As of late Monday morning, authorities are still trying to track her down.

Investigators with the Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office and Topeka Fire Department were called to investigate the cause of the fire.

Bauer says K-9 units were searching the home for accelerants in order to determine whether the blaze may have been intentionally set.

No firefighters were injured while battling the blaze.