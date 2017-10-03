East Topeka school placed on lockdown during hunt for armed suspect

Highland Park High School was placed on secure campus mode Tuesday afternoon while police searched for an armed suspect in the area.

Lt. Kelvin Johnson says police were called shortly after 2 p.m. to the 2200 block of SE Davies about a domestic incident.

“As officers were pulling up, they actually saw an exchange of gunfire,” Johnson said. “They turned around to stop the individual who shot the gun and he ran on foot.”

Johnson says the armed suspect was standing in the street when he fired the weapon at another person involved in the domestic incident. That person also fled the area when police arrived.

The suspect did not shoot at the officers and no one was injured.

At least a dozen officers, some armed with rifles, surrounded a home on SE Davies Street and could be heard yelling for the suspect to surrender. A police dog was brought out to the scene to track the suspect, but the search was eventually called off.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests have been made. Police could not immediately give a description on the suspect.

Johnson says there is no threat to the public in connection with the shooting.

“For all that we can see so far, this appears to be a specific individual targeting another specific individual; not a random act,” Johnson said.

The lockdown at Highland Park was lifted shortly before the end of the school day.