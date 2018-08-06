East Topeka toll plaza traffic changes could slow turnpike travel this month

Progression of construction near the East Topeka toll plaza (I-70/KTA, mile marker 183) will result in two traffic changes within the next week, weather and schedule permitting.

“We are reconfiguring the toll plaza there east of Topeka for highway speed electronic lanes,” said Turnpike spokesperson Rachel Bell. “We already have that open road tolling design in place at eastern terminal there just west of Kansas City. It will make a more free flow tolling area for electronic customers along I-70.”

Travelers who prefer to pay with cash will be able to slow and pull to the right, well out of way of highway traffic.

“Later this week, the southbound K-4 ramp that connects to eastbound I-70 will reopen,” said Bell. “That ramp has been closed here for a few weeks as part of the phasing of the construction project.”

There will be some additional congestion beginning next week.

“Next week, on Monday, as the plan is right now, we will have some closures there eastbound on I-70 after the tolling point,” said Bell. “That means that the road will be narrowed to one lane. During this phase of the project, we encourage those local travelers to use the South Topeka interchange if they can.”

Motorists are urged to check for traffic impacts at www.KanDrive.org.