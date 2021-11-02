Eastern Kansas Horseman’s Association Presents Awards For 12-Show Circuit

By Frank J. Buchman
Yearend awards were presented at the recent Eastern Kansas Horseman’s Association annual banquet in Clay Center.
Highpoint horse was Poco’s Little Wimpy ridden by Brooke Long, Vannon Long, Rylee Noyes and Cynthia Weber. They are members of the Crossroads Saddle Club.
Kaitlyn Watkins and Annie representing the Salina Silver Spurs Club received the junior highpoint horse and rider unit award.
Brooke Wallace of the Mitchell County Riders rode Peppy to receive the highpoint senior award for horse and rider unit.
Paislee Yadon of the Santa Fe Saddle Club was the highpoint youth six and under rider with Elena Svoboda, representing the Junction City Saddle Club, reserve.
Riding for the Junction City Saddle Club, Grant Slough was the highpoint youth seven to nine with reserve going to Charlie Purdue, also of the Junction City club.
Raelynne Colarossi of the Washington Saddle Club collected the youth 10-13 highpoint award with Rowley Keesecker, also of Washington, reserve.
Watkins was recognized as the highpoint youth 14-18, too, with Noyes, reserve.
Wallace additionally received the adult 19-40 highpoint honors, and reserve recognition went to Long,
The highpoint adult 41-60 award was likewise presented to Weber, with Sara Prochaska, of the Mitchell County Riders, honored for reserve.
Frank Buchman, Blackjack Saddle Club, received the highpoint adult 61 and over award, with Sheila Like, Santa Fe Saddle Club, recognized for reserve.
Junction City Saddle Club was the highpoint club for the year in the 12-show circuit. Next in order out of eight clubs were Salina Silver Spurs, Crossroads Saddle Club and Mitchell County Riders.
A dozen shows were sponsored by the Eastern Kansas Horseman’s Association during the 2021 circuit season.