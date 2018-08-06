Eastern Kansas Pro Rodeo Series Offers Incentives, Convenience For Contestants And Spectators

“Convenience for cowboys to compete more and easier while winning more plus additional high caliber rodeos close by for spectators.”

That’s what the Eastern Kansas Pro Rodeo Series offers.

The three largest Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association sanctioned rodeos have joined forces for the 2018 Eastern Kansas Pro Rodeo Series.

They include the Linn County Fair Rodeo, August 10-11, Mound City; the Interstate Fair Rodeo, August 16-17, Coffeyville; and the Eureka Pro Rodeo, August 17-18, Eureka.

“Goal of this coalition is to raise awareness, convenience and efficiency of the rodeos among both contestants and rodeo fans,” verified John Teagarden, La Cygne, series coordinator.

“Collectively, the three rodeos produce six professional rodeo performances in an eight-day period between August 10 and the 18th,” Teagarden said.

In the southeast quadrant of Kansas, the rodeos are approximately 80 miles from each other in a triangle.

“In addition to seeing professional rodeo contestants from more than a dozen states,” Teagarden said,” rodeo fans will be entertained by top rodeo clowns, announcers and award-winning livestock.”

New Frontier Rodeo Company of Gypsum will provide livestock for both the Mound City and Coffeyville rodeos.

Matt Tarr and his son Bransen, Cody Wyoming, will entertain as clowns and also present specialty acts at both Mound City and Eureka.

Troy Goodridge, Fort Scott, will serve as announcer at Mound City, while Justin McKee, Lenapah, Oklahoma, will announce at Coffeyville. Ronald Burton, Philadelphia, Massachusetts, is to entertain as the Coffeyville rodeo’s clown.

The rodeo at Eureka will be produced by United Pro Rodeo, Palestine, Texas, with announcing duties handled by Scott Grover, Platte, City, Missouri.

According to Teagarden, the Eastern Kansas Pro Rodeo series began in 1984 and continued until 2008 with several Kansas county fairs.

“It was revived four years ago by the three rodeo committees now a part of the series,” he said.

“Collectively, the three rodeos paid out more than $100,000 to the winning contestants and attracted nearly 25,000 spectators in 2017,” Teagarden pointed out.

Top contestants in each rodeo event who compete at all three rodeos will receive a Maynard trophy buckle.

In addition to the three rodeo committees, the series is sponsored by Cleaver Farm & Home, Chanute, and Better Horses Network.

Additional information is available on Facebook for each rodeo.