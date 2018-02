A man from Easton in Leavenworth County died Monday morning in an accident in Johnson County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Christopher Fisher was southbound on K7 just before 10:30 a.m. when he tried to enter the ramp to westbound K10, in Olathe in his 2003 Ford F550 and entered the ramp too fast, causing him to lose control. Fisher over-corrected, causing the truck to rollover.

The Patrol says Fisher was not buckled up at the time.