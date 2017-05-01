Economic expert says recovery is slow but solid

A Midwest economic expert’s survey of supply managers is showing the economy in the nation’s midsection growing, but Creighton University’s Ernie Goss says the numbers may be a little deceiving.

“I’m a little concerned that the numbers are getting a little ahead of themselves,” said Goss. “I’m just not sure the economy’s doing that well. It’s obviously doing much better and we’ve seen a pickup, but I’m real concerned about any hiccups that could derail this, of course that means tax reform, that means health care reform and some of these other issues.”

The Mid-America Business Conditions Index is weighted a little more heavily toward the urban areas of the Midwest rather than the rural areas. With that in mind, Kansas is growing by most measures, though slowly. The Kansas Business Conditions Index for April expanded to 56.4 from March’s 52.2. Components of the leading economic indicator from the monthly survey of supply managers were new orders at 57.5, production or sales at 59.7, delivery lead time at 51.3, employment at 54.3, and inventories at 59.0.

“Kansas is adding jobs at a slower pace than the rest of the region,” said Goss. “The rest of the region is slower than the U.S.”

Growth in Kansas is about one-third to one-fourth of what the rest of the region is experiencing. Though Goss does not expect a rate hike at the Federal Reserve’s next meeting later this month, he does expect one in the relative near term.

“I expect a rate hike in June, June 14th.” said Goss. “There will probably be a rate hike then and that will be the third one since December. We’re just moving back to normal in terms of interest rates.”

Goss says those rates are still competitive, and the unknown variable may well be the French election coming up in a few days.