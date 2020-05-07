Economic Forecast for Kansas Shows Variation by Metro Area
The coronavirus pandemic is hitting the Kansas economy hard, just like the rest of the nation, but some areas are affected more than others.
The latest economic analysis from Wichita State’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research predicts that Kansas employment will decline 10.2 percent, shrinking at an annual rate of more than 140,000 jobs compared to 2019.
The Wichita metro area is expected to decline 14.6 percent, a contraction of more than 44,000 jobs.
In the Kansas City, Kansas metro area, the employment drop is estimated to be 12.2 percent, a contraction of more than 130,000 jobs.
Topeka is expected to feel the job losses less than any other metro area in the state, with a decline of 10.8 percent, a contraction of more than 12,000 jobs.
Retail sales are forecast to decline by more than 20 percent as residents limit travel and non-essential purchases.
