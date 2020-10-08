Economic Forecasts for 2021 for Kansas, Three Cities
Wichita State University’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research has released updated employment forecasts for Kansas, Wichita, Topeka, and Kansas City.
For the state in 2021, total nonfarm employment is forecast to increase by 6,972 jobs, with a projected growth rate of 0.5 percent.
The fastest growth is projected to be in the service sectors, which are forecast to expand 1.1 percent.
The government sector employment is predicted to decline by 1.1 percent.
In Kansas City, total nonfarm employment is forecast to add 14,550 jobs, with a projected growth rate of 1.4 percent.
Wichita’s total nonfarm employment is projected to expand by 0.4 percent, adding more than 1,100 jobs.
Topeka total nonfarm employment is forecast to increase 0.1 percent, adding more than 100 jobs to the local economy.
The government sector is hit hardest in the capital, with an expected contraction of 1.7 percent, a decline of more than 400 jobs.