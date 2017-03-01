Economic News Good For Now In Urban Areas, Says Survey

Even though Kansas share of the MidAmerica Business Conditions Index is well above growth neutral this month at 61.5, Creighton University economist Ernie Goss cautions that this is only part of the picture.

“The rural areas aren’t doing as well,” said Goss. “This is primarily more oriented toward the urban areas. Even with the numbers looking much better for the urban areas, we’ll still see, and our Rural Mainstreet Index will come out later on this month, we’ll see in there that the rural areas are not as strong as we’d like to see.”

One of Kansas biggest industries appears to be turning around.

“Aircraft manufacturing and parts manufacturing in the state are looking better,” said Goss. “We’re seeing food processing across the region doing very well.”

Goss is concerned that the Federal Reserve may adjust monetary policy at their meeting later this month.

“We may see a rate hike,” said Goss. “I think the economy can take a rate hike. We’re still at very, very competitive interest rates on the short end.”

Goss said to watch the employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on the 10th. If the wage number released then is moving above 3 percent annualized, that will most likely push the Fed to raise rates when they meet on the 15th.