Economic Survey Shows Progress
A leading economic survey shows that the economy is slowly coming back in the region, and Kansas is doing pretty well.
The Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index, or RMI, increased slightly from July’s reading.
According to the monthly survey of bank CEOs in rural areas of a 10-state region dependent on agriculture and/or energy, August’s overall index increased slightly to 44.7 from July’s 44.1.
In April, it sat at 12.1.
The index ranges between 0 and 100 with a reading of 50 representing growth neutral.
The Kansas RMI for August climbed to 50.8 from July’s 46.4.
The state’s farmland-price index climbed to 52.7 from 47.0 in July.
The new-hiring index for Kansas advanced to 54.8 from 54.4 in July.
The survey covers Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.
It gives the most current real-time analysis of the rural economy.