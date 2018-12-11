Economist suggests looking at inefficiencies for 2019 Legislature

An economist from the Kansas Policy Institute’s Sandlian Center for Entrepreneurial Government is suggesting that the Kansas Legislature look into a way to measure government efficiency.

“Ronald Reagan said, ‘You can’t be for big government, big taxes and big bureaucracy and still be for the little guy’,” quoted Michael Austin. “President Reagan and the Kansas Policy Institute believe that the best way government can help people is by providing better service at an affordable cost. There is a Texas program that we think would be great for the Kansas government to implement.”

The idea is to have a commission that looks at what is working in government and what is not.

“The bill created what was known as the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission,” said Austin. “It was a joint legislative and executive commission that simply asked if an agency is still needed for the taxpayer.”

The Commission looks at the vast majority of Texas’ budget.

“It reviews nearly all agencies, including education and health and human services,” said Austin. “Since its start, it has either abolished or reformed 85 agencies, saving taxpayers nearly $1 billion.”

In fact, in 2016, the state of Kansas had a combined state and local tax burden of $4,495 per Kansas resident. Texas, with a population nearly 10 times as large, has a tax burden of $4,026 per Texas resident, nearly 12% smaller.