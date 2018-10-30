Economist urges CRE reform

An economist with a division of the Kansas Policy Institute, a free-market think tank, asserts that the process used by the Consensus Revenue Estimating group needs reform.

“Ideally, you want the Consensus Revenue to be right on the nose when it comes to how much money we have in our own wallets,” said Michael Austin, Director of the Sandlian Center for Entrepreneurial Government at the Kansas Policy Institute. “History also shows that whenever the CRE misses a guess, whether they are over or whether they are under, Kansans are in for an eventual tax increase. In 2016, during the tax cuts, we were continually missing estimates.”

It’s Austin’s assertion that the opposite problem will have the same effect.

“Now, state elected leaders aren’t holding that spending back, which only means that spending will continue to outstrip revenue, leading to another tax increase,” said Austin.

Previous assertions by Kansas Policy Institute President Dave Trabert peg that future tax bill at $3.7 billion. Even though more money has come in than estimates for the last 12 months plus running, to this point, the Legislature has not saved for future crises.

“In your home, if you’re seeing a bonus at the end of the year, you can choose to spend it if you want to,” said Austin. “You’d better spend it on a one time thing, right, something where you’re not going to have ongoing payments to make, or, of course, you decide to save that money to use for a future time. What we find out, what happens in the state legislature, when the CRE underestimates how much money is coming in and the state revenues are actually overflowing, we don’t see that saving. We don’t see that expenditure on one time spending solutions. They spend it on ongoing structural spending payments, which will only lead to a fiscal crisis down the road.”

The CRE meets next week and we’ll see if the new estimates are any closer to reality than they have been for the past year.