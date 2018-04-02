Economy growing in Kansas, Midwest survey says

The Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index, which ranges between 0 and 100, expanded to a robust 62.1 from February’s strong 59.7. This is the 16th straight month the index has remained above growth neutral 50.0, and is the highest reading since June of last year, pointing to improving growth for the region over the next three to six months.

“It was a good, solid index, well above growth neutral,” said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss. “That was true for Kansas, as well.”

The Kansas Business Conditions Index for March advanced to 63.8 from February’s 62.4. Components of the leading economic indicator from the monthly survey of supply managers were new orders at 68.1, production or sales at 69.3, delivery lead time at 61.2, employment at 59.6, and inventories at 60.8.

“Kansas was strong in manufacturing, particularly non-durable manufacturing,” said Goss. “That would include food processing. That would include ethanol, doing really well. We’re seeing growth in construction projects, doing somewhat better, although not quite as strong as we’d like to see there. The information industry continues to lose jobs in Kansas, but that’s true throughout the nation, suffering from a good thing. That would be higher productivity, meaning more and more output from fewer and fewer workers.”

The growth is still centered in the cities at this point.

“Urban areas are doing much better than rural areas,” said Goss. “A story out this morning in the Wall Street Journal and it is backed up by our data shows that in rural areas not only have you got weak agricultural commodity prices, but you have labor shortages out there and of course, you’ve got a very low unemployment rate. Kansas has a low unemployment rate, about 3.4 percent. That’s well below the U.S. number. That’s been plaguing Kansas and plaguing this part of the country for some time, as companies, manufacturers particularly find it difficult to find and hire qualified workers, particularly in rural areas.”

Wage growth is still not where it needs to be, with Goss estimating year-over-year growth at about 2.8 percent.