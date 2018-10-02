Educational attainment continues to improve in Kansas, says blog post

The latest blog post from the Kansas Association of School Boards Mark Tallman cites data from the 2017 edition of the American Community Survey, taken by the U.S. Census Bureau.

“From 1990, that has shown improvements in the percent of the population that has graduated, the percent of the population that has any college, the percent of the population with a four-year degree or more,” said Tallman. “All of those have moved up, in our view, fairly substantially.”

High school graduates in the over 25 group are now over 90 percent, with 65 percent with some postsecondary education and nearly 34 percent with a four year degree or more. The numbers are even solid for younger people, though the measurement for 18 to 24 year olds has only been broken down since 2005.

“This is the six-year period right after high school,” said Tallman. “These are the people that our school system has most recently been touching. The percent of kids in that group that have finished high school has increased, the percent of students who have any type of college participation up to a two-year degree, so that may mean they’ve started but haven’t finished, that might mean a one-year certificate or a two-year degree, that number has increased and the percent of young Kansans 18 to 24 who have completed a bachelor’s degree has increased over that period of time.”

Tallman notes that Kansans with higher educational attainment earn substantially more. He says the improved education levels since 1990 equal almost $7 billion in additional earnings, compared what earnings would be at 1990 levels – more than the entire amount spent on K-12 education. The expectations have changed dramatically since the first educational data available from the Census back in 1940.

“Only about a third of adults in Kansas and the United States had completed high school,” said Tallman. “Only about 5 percent had a four-year degree. Now, about 90 percent of the population has completed high school and about a third of the population, a little bit less, generally, and it varies by state, has a four-year college degree.”

Tallman said that fundamentally, improving education has both a cost and pay-back in long-term economic benefits.