Eight arson fires set in Topeka overnight; fires could be connected

Topeka firefighters were kept busy by seven separate acts of arson in a little over a half hour’s time that began just before midnight Tuesday and extended into Wednesday morning.

The fires were in the 1100 block of SW Clay Street, the 900 block of SW Buchanan, the 800 block of SW Jewell the 1000 block of SW Munson the 1100 block of SW Fillmore and the 2200 Block of SW 8th.

“They were pretty close together, as far as geographically,” said Topeka Fire Marshal Mike Martin. “We definitely believe that at least in the seven that we had that there’s some connection to them.”

There was also a larger incident in the 900 block of SW Lindenwood around 3:30 Wednesday morning that damaged a detached garage to the tune of $10,000. Martin didn’t want to get into the methods that might have been used, but he noted that the later fire was in the same geographic area as the earlier ones. The investigation into all the fires continues.