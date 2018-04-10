Eight people displaced by Tuesday morning fire

Eight people were driven from their home early Tuesday morning by a fire in Topeka.

According to the Topeka Fire Department, crews were called to 3222 SW Sena Drive around 6:30 a.m. Fire crews found the single story home with smoke and flames visible. During a search of the structure, firefighters found an unresponsive dog that they evacuated from the residence and were able to revive. The three adults and five children at the house were able to get out safely. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. There were $50,000 in damages.

Working smoke detectors were present at the time of the fire.