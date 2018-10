An arrest has been made in a robbery and car theft earlier this month.

Eighteen-year-old Anthony Marquise Kane was arrested Monday night for the incident where a man’s Gold Honda Accord was taken in the 2900 block of SE Highland Court just after 2 a.m. October 9.

Kane was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for one count of aggravated robbery.

If you know more about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.