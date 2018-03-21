Eighteen-year-old charged in Perry Lake killing

Authorities say a woman has been charged with helping to orchestrate the killing of her mother’s boyfriend at a northeast Kansas lake and her mother on suspicion of helping cover up for her.

Eighteen-year-old Ashlyn Hemmerling is jailed on $1 million bond on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 22-year-old Taylor Sawyer, whose body was found March 14 at Perry Lake.

Hemmerling’s mother, 37-year-old Sarah Hemmerling, is jailed on $100,000 bond on an obstruction charge.

Ashlyn Hemmerling’s boyfriend, 22-year-old Jonathan Blevins, also is charged with first-degree murder.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig says authorities believe Blevins pulled the trigger, Ashlyn Hemmerling helped orchestrate the homicide and Sarah Hemmerling helped her daughter disseminate a false story.

The suspects’ attorneys didn’t immediately return phone messages from The Associated Press.