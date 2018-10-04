Eighteen-year-old man in custody following Wednesday afternoon shooting near Mayetta

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Potawatomi Tribal Police cleared the scene of the shooting located at 15585 L. Road late Wednesday evening after both agencies served a search warrant at the scene.

Lance Malone Bailey, 18, of Mayetta was taken into custody for the shooting of a 17-year-old Mayetta girl that occurred around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The incident is believed to have occurred during a verbal altercation.

The victim was taken to a Topeka hospital with life-threatening injuries. She is in satisfactory condition. Bailey is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail and will have formal charges Thursday morning.

The matter remains under investigation. If anyone has information regarding the incident, they are asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office or the Potawatomi Tribal Police Department.