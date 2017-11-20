Eighth winner in Holiday Bonus drawings announced

Another week and another $10,000 winning raffle number to announce in the Holiday Bonus drawings!

The person who purchased the Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket with this number has won a $10,000 prize:

013755

This winning ticket, drawn Sunday night, was sold in the south central region of Kansas. The November 20 drawing was the eighth in twelve Holiday Bonus drawings included in this year’s Holiday Millionaire Raffle. The Holiday Bonus drawings are being held each Sunday through December 17, with one $10,000 winner in each drawing.

Most of the raffle prizes – more than 4,200 cash prizes – will be drawn in the Grand Prize drawing January 3, 2018. The top prize every player wants to win is $1,000,000! There are also two $100,000 prizes, three $50,000 prizes, five $25,000 prizes, fifteen $5,000 prizes and thousands more!

Previous $10,000 Holiday Bonus Winners

023468, drawn Oct. 1, claimed by an Emporia woman, sold at Kwik Shop 734, Emporia

023269, drawn Oct. 8, claimed by a Topeka man, sold at Casey’s 35, Topeka

049463, drawn Oct. 15, claimed by a Topeka man, sold at Kwik Shop 713, Topeka

005318, drawn Oct. 22, claimed by a Salina woman, sold at Dillons Gas Store, Salina

041024, drawn Oct. 29, unclaimed, sold in south central region

024853, drawn Nov. 5, unclaimed, sold in northeast region

016836, drawn Nov. 12, unclaimed, sold in south central region

Tickets purchased before a Holiday Bonus drawing are eligible to win that drawing, all remaining Holiday Bonus drawings, and the Grand Prize drawing January 3. Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets are available at all Kansas Lottery retail locations.

This is the ninth year for the Holiday Millionaire Raffle, which has been a sell out every year. Only 200,000 Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets will be sold this year at $20 each. When they’re gone, they’re gone!