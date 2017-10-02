WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


85°F
Light Rain
Feels Like 86°
Winds South 18 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy87°
69°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Mostly Cloudy80°
63°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm73°
65°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Thunderstorm76°
61°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm70°
52°

Eiland and Wakamatsu Not Retained as Royals Coaches

by on October 2, 2017 at 10:05 AM (4 hours ago)

The Kansas City Royals announced today that pitching coach Dave Eiland and bench coach Don Wakamatsu will not have their contracts renewed for the 2018 season. 

“I want to personally thank both Don and Dave for the contributions they made to our success here, culminating with the World Series title in 2015,” said Dayton Moore, Royals’ Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager.  “We are currently in the process of restructuring our Major League coaching staff and there will be nothing more to discuss at this time as we evaluate these important decisions.”

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.