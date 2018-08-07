WIBW News Now!

Eisenhower Museum renovation receives $1 million in donations

by on August 7, 2018 at 3:24 PM (3 hours ago)

Two organizations have each donated $500,000 to renovation efforts for the Eisenhower Presidential Museum in Kansas.

The Salina Journal reports that the DeBruce Foundation and the Walter S. and Evan C. Jones Testamentary Trust have donated to a capital campaign to fund the renovation.

Eisenhower Foundation Executive Director Meredith Sleichter says the donations will help create new museum exhibits.   She says the funds will also help the foundation launch initiatives to promote the relevancy of the 34th president of the United States on a national scale.  Efforts may include a series of national commemorative events, as well as education programs with museums and academic partners in other U.S. cities.

Sleichter says the foundation has raised more than $11 million and is at 95 percent of their overall campaign goal.

