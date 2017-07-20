El Dorado inmate stabbed this week during fight at prison

Authorities say an inmate has been stabbed numerous times during a fight at a south-central Kansas prison.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman Todd Fertig said in a prepared statement that the victim received “several puncture wounds in an inmate-on-inmate altercation” around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

The prison also was the scene of an hours-long disturbance last month in which emergency log books suggest inmates fought and that there was a fire.

Fertig says the inmate who was hurt Wednesday received initial treatment at the prison before being transferred to an outside medical facility for “further

evaluation and treatment.”

No other staff or inmate injuries were reported.

The state’s prison system has been grappling with significant staffing shortages.