WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


97°F
Clear
Feels Like 108°
Winds SSW 8 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear101°
78°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear101°
81°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy100°
75°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy91°
70°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy90°
67°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Excessive Heat Warning until 8:00pm on July 22, 2017

El Dorado inmate stabbed this week during fight at prison

by on July 20, 2017 at 9:22 AM (5 hours ago)

Authorities say an inmate has been stabbed numerous times during a fight at a south-central Kansas prison.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman Todd Fertig said in a prepared statement that the victim received “several puncture wounds in an inmate-on-inmate altercation” around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

The prison also was the scene of an hours-long disturbance last month in which emergency log books suggest inmates fought and that there was a fire.

Fertig says the inmate who was hurt Wednesday received initial treatment at the prison before being transferred to an outside medical facility for “further
evaluation and treatment.”

No other staff or inmate injuries were reported.

The state’s prison system has been grappling with significant staffing shortages.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.