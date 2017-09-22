WIBW News Now!

El Dorado staffing emergency to continue, letter says

by on September 22, 2017 at 8:20 PM (14 mins ago)

The Kansas Department of Corrections is continuing the officially declared emergency at El Dorado Correctional Facility based on staffing shortages.

The Kansas Organization of State Employees received a letter this week from the Kansas Department of Corrections announcing the additional period.

KOSE leader Robert Choromanski tells WIBW News Now, “We are not surprised by the extension of the 12-16 hour shifts for El Dorado Correctional officers. Our officers are tired and the Legislature needs to systematically & dramatically increase pay for all uniformed and non-uniformed staff and to lower health insurance premiums.”

Corrections Secretary Joe Norwood said in the letter, “Utilization of 12-hour shifts may at times require employees to work additional overtime hours in order to maintain operational staffing levels.”

The Supplemental Agreement between the union and the state allows for shifts of up to 18 hours during an officially declared emergency.

Norwood told the union that KDOC is working diligently to hire and train staff to meet the needs of the facility.

