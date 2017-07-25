Election commissioner cites statute for budget authority

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell continues to defend his office’s expenditure of money related to the 2016 election and his office’s right to spend money going forward.

The relevant statute is 19-3424(e), which reads, in part, “On or before July 15 of each year, the election commissioner shall certify to the board of county commissioners an itemized statement showing the amount necessary to pay the salary of the election commissioner, the deputy election commissioner and other employees in the office of the election commissioner and other expenses of said office during the next ensuing budget year and the county commissioners shall cause the same to be included in the county budget for such ensuing budget year.”

Commissioner Howell clarified the reason why he spent more money than commissioners allotted for him.

“I’m not in the business of generating controversy,” said Howell. “In 2016, we weren’t able to actually accomplish the election at the exact cost the county commission wanted us to. I just reminded them about that statute at that time.”

The Topeka Capital-Journal reported last year that Howell overspent his budget by about $85,000 in 2016.

“The new software costs are pretty extensive,” said Howell. “The new equipment that we’ve purchased, pretty expensive, and we’ve said that. We’ve kind of explained what happened and why and why the expenses were up. The bottom line is, I think, if you’re going to make a statement in public, you really need to look at the statutes and how they really are supposed to be applied.”

Howell said that it is not his intent to cause conflict.

“A lot of it is just about making sure that we number one, work together with everyone as well as we can, that we’re transparent and open, that we talk about what the actual expenses are and why they have occurred,” said Howell.

The new voting technology was replaced after more than 25 years of use. The normal lifecycle for election equipment is about 14 years.

“It is expensive,” said Howell. “I think it was timely, though. There’s a lot of question marks around elections now and I think it’s very important that we have equipment that functions well.”

The Shawnee County Commission sent a letter to Secretary of State Kris Kobach who appointed Howell asking questions about his budgeting. The Commissioners have yet to receive a response.