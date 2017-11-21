Elections chair offers different perspective on 2018 Secretary of State run

Keith Esau is a state representative running for Kansas Secretary of State on the Republican side in 2018. His perspective on what the office does is a function of his experience as a software engineer for the last three decades.

“When I look at the Secretary of State’s office, it’s a technology platform,” said Esau. “We keep not only voter records, but business filings, lien records, all sorts of records that are vital to the state of Kansas and those records are under attack these days. We see Internet attacks constantly going after consumer records. I want to make sure that records we keep in the Secretary of State’s office stay secure and stay protected from Internet threats and other things that will be coming along.”

Esau also has legislative experience on the Elections side.

“I am currently the chair of the Elections committee,” said Esau. “I was vice-chair the previous two years and I’ve been on the Elections committee for the last five years since I got into the House.”

Esau would like to integrate government systems to make the process of registering to vote easier.

“We would like to hook into the other agencies in the state to make it easier to get proof of citizenship records,” said Esau. “The DMV is currently doing all that now with the new Real ID. We want to make sure that anybody who gets a Real ID that that information is automatically sent over to the Secretary of State, so that we don’t have any issues getting people filed, just to make it easier for people to register to vote.”

Esau also commented on the Sedgwick County Commission’s decision to throw out absentee ballots that were not signed, which is consistent with interpretation of current state statute.

“We always need to make sure that we can verify that the correct person voted,” said Esau. “We need to make those allowances, as well for people who need assistance. That’s something I’m checking into. If we can’t deal with it with the current law, I’ll make sure we have a bill in Elections committee this next year to deal with that specifically so that people who are unable to sign their ballot still can make sure that their ballot gets counted.”

Esau is one of three men who have appointed a campaign treasurer on the Republican side.