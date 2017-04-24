WIBW News Now!

Elections chief says turnout in 4th District special election was 30 percent

by on April 24, 2017 at 1:58 PM (4 hours ago)

The turnout for the fourth district special Congressional election was approximately thirty percent. These type of elections don’t happen often enough to know if that’s good or bad turnout.

“I don’t really have a normal figure,” said Director of Elections Brian Caskey. “The last time we had a Congressional special election was 1950.”

Obviously, for such an important race, it would have been better for more to participate.

“In an abstract, 30 percent by itself is not a good turnout,” said Caskey. “I really wish there were more. I can’t call it disappointing, because I just really don’t have any kind of sense on what a good turnout is.”

Caskey applauded both parties for their efforts to get people out to the polls.

“I know that both parties did a very good job of doing get out the vote efforts,” said Caskey. “I was paying attention and I know that they were both working very hard. I know that they were trying.”

Caskey said he thinks people are conditioned to vote for Congress in the even years and special elections sometimes don’t get as much attention.

