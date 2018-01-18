WIBW News Now!

Electric company tax savings to be passed on to Kansas taxpayers

by on January 18, 2018 at 1:02 PM

Westar Energy, KCP&L and Black Hills Energy have all agreed to pass the savings they are going to receive from the new Federal tax bill on to their customers. In the case of Westar, the savings are projected to be a significant amount.

“We will see what we estimate to be about $65 million in savings in taxes,” said Westar spokesperson Gina Penzig. “That will be reflected in the prices our customers pay. It’s going to take a little bit of time for that to happen. We will file for a review of our rates in the next few weeks and that process takes about eight months. This fall, when prices are updated, those tax savings will be passed on to customers.”

Kansas regulators are also looking into any savings that kicked in sooner than rate reductions can happen.

“There’s also a process underway that the KCC has started to make sure that we keep track of any savings that happen from when the new tax rate went into effect in January through when those new prices are set,” Penzig said. “This is so that money is also tracked and returned to customers, as well.”

The KCC issued an order Thursday to begin that process.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network.