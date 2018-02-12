Electrical fire Sunday morning in Topeka

An electrical fire Sunday morning forced seven people to flee out into the cold in Topeka.

According to a report from the Topeka Fire Department, crews responded just after 11 a.m. to 3304 SE Emerson Street for a fire with possible people trapped. When they arrived, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a single story dwelling. Firefighters began an aggressive search of the interior of the residence, finding no victims.

The owners were soon located in the front yard of the property and advised that 2 Adults and 5 children were able to escape the residence unharmed. The fire was quickly extinguished, keeping it contained to a bedroom of the dwelling.

The fire caused $15,000 in damage. No working smoke detectors were located within the structure.