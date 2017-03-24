Electricity sparks two fires in Topeka

A fallen utility pole ignited a blaze that caused around $60,000 in damages to a north Topeka auto shop.

Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, the Topeka Fire Department was dispatched to A+ Collision Repair in the 300 block of NW Reo. A 911 caller reported that a utility pole had fallen behind the building and caught fire.

The flames quickly spread to the back of the metal building, sending a heavy cloud of smoke into the air.

Firefighters had the situation under control before the blaze reached any nearby structures. Everyone inside the building was able to escape without injury.

Another fire was reported early Friday morning in southwest Topeka.

According to a news release, the house at 2304 SW Moundview caught fire just before 2 a.m.

Investigators have determined the blaze was caused by an electrical malfunction.

The house suffered an estimated $45,000 in damages. No injuries were reported.