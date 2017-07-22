Eleven year-old dies in fireworks accident

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on Friday July 21, 2017 shortly before noon from a victim of an apparent explosion. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Hoyt and Mayetta Fire Departments and Jackson County EMS responded to 15530 150th Road in rural Mayetta. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies breeched the residence and found the caller and victim, 11-year-old Colby Harris deceased. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Scene Team wasrequested to assist with the incident.

The subsequent investigation determined that Colby Harris had been experimenting with fireworks and other minor explosive devices. Colby Harris was home alone for a very short period of time prior to making the 911 call. An autopsy was performed today in Kansas City and the manner of death was determined to be accidental and the preliminary cause of death is due to massive blood loss caused by shrapnel.