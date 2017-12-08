WIBW News Now!

Ellis County Officer involved in fatal shooting will not face charges.

by on December 8, 2017 at 2:49 PM (2 hours ago)

The Ellis County Attorney’s Office says an officer involved in a fatal shooting in November 2016 will not face any charges.

Police have not released the name of the man who was killed after a police chase that began early Nov. 8 when Hays police tried to stop a vehicle that was driving recklessly.

An Ellis County sheriff’s deputy joined the chase, which ended when the driver lost control and crashed in a field.

Authorities have said the suspect confronted the deputy and eventually went for his gun.

The suspect was hit with a stun gun, knocking him and the officer to the ground. When the suspect tried to grab the gun, the deputy fired several times.

The suspect died at the scene.

