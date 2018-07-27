Elwood police officer to appear in court Monday

MSC News Brian Hagen contributed this report.

An Elwood Police Officer was arrested in Doniphan County earlier this month on sex related charges.

According to Doniphan County Jail records, 30-year-old Aaron Matthew Newberry was arrested July 21 by the Elwood Police Department. According to the records, he’s facing charges including aggravated sexual battery and mistreatment of a confined person.

Photos on Newberry’s Facebook page, posted within the past two months, show him in uniform, wearing the Elwood Police Department’s badge.

It’s not immediately known how long he has worked for the department, what his status was at the time of his arrest, or his current status with the department.

A phone message left by MSC News for Elwood Police officials Friday was not immediately returned.

According to Doniphan County District Court, Newberry’s first appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Court records regarding the details of the alleged crimes are not immediately filed.