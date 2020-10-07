Emergency Closure of Topeka Business Due to COVID-19
Press Release
Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer, has issued an Emergency Order on Wednesday October 7th, to temporarily close Doug’s Service Center, located at 601 SW Fairlawn Rd, in Topeka to the public and employees.
The closure was decided as a result of employees disregarding isolation and quarantine orders due to infection or exposure to coronavirus.
Doug’s Service Center must remain closed at least for 48 hours and conduct a professional deep cleaning of the business to remove the possibility of contamination with COVID-19 virus.
The business is also required to submit a plan to the Health Officer addressing safety measures moving forward.
Individuals who were present at Doug’s Service Center between the days of Thursday October 1 and Tuesday October 6, 2020 are at risk for potential exposure for COVID-19 and should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure.
Individuals are recommended to contact their primary care provider IF they develop any of the following symptoms:
- fever of 100.4 F or higher
- chills
- rigors
- myalgia (muscle pain or aches)
- malaise
- headache
- sore throat
- lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)
- new olfactory and taste disorders
- diarrhea
- congestion or runny nose
- nausea or vomiting
“It is important that the public be aware of this information in case they were present at Doug’s Service Center between October 1st and 6th,” said Linda Ochs Shawnee County Health Department Director. “We encourage any individuals to contact their healthcare provider if they begin to exhibit any symptoms related to COVID-19”.