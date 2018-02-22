Emotional speech from Kansas House well compels swatting bill to be named for Wichita victim

A bill named after the victim of a police shooting in Wichita resulting from a swatting incident that would increase the penalties for those who make such false calls has gained initial passage in the Kansas House.

As part of the debate on the amendment to decide to name the bill after Andrew Finch, Democrat Representative Tom Sawyer went through in excruciating detail what happened to Finch from the well.

“At 6:10 p.m., according to the police timeline, the first SWAT call came in,” said Representative Sawyer. “The call came from a guy in California. He called the downtown Wichita police station. One of the issues addressed in this bill is, when you mask where your phone call came from, that increases the penalty. That’s what he did. The police department didn’t know the call was coming from California. They transferred it to 911 dispatch.

“The caller, trying to get police action, told the dispatcher that he’d just blown his dad’s head off with a gun. He said that he was holding his mom and his brother hostage in the closet. Further, to get more of a rise out of the police, he said he was threatening to burn his house down. That was at 6:10 p.m. when the calls first started.

“At 6:22 p.m., the first police officers arrived at the Finch home. Police officers continued to arrive. There were several officers there. Andrew Finch, seeing flashing lights, wondering what all the commotion was, came to his front door. He opened his front door. Now, Andrew Finch was unarmed, he didn’t even own a gun. His mom said he screamed and then she heard a shot.”

Finch died from that gunshot wound. He left behind two children, ages two and seven. The House will seek final passage as soon as tomorrow.