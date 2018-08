An employee at an Andover country club has died days after a brick pillar fell on him.

Andover police say 27-year-old Jeff Williams died Wednesday from injuries he suffered on Sunday at the Terradyne Country Club. Williams was an assistant superintendent at the golf course.

KAKE-TV reports Williams and another worker were in a hole repairing a water line when the pillar fell on him.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the accident.