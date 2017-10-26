Employee union reports injuries to corrections officers in Hutchinson from Wednesday incident

Two corrections officers in Hutchinson suffered minor injuries when struck by an inmate on Wednesday.

According to an email from KOSE Executive Director Robert Choromanski forwarded to WIBW News, on Wednesday night at 8:20 p.m. an inmate refused to lock down despite multiple orders and refused to submit to restraints.

The inmate then began swinging at officers and struck two of them about three times each.

Additional staff helped restrain the inmate and the two officers were taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for an examination.

The officers then contacted their supervisors upon their release from the hospital early Thursday morning and told them they were doing well, just sore.

WIBW News has contacted the Department of Corrections and left a message to be contacted. Additional information will be added as it is obtained.