Employees divided on pay fairness, survey says

A survey recently released by Robert Half shows that opinions on salaries are divided right now.

“About half of people believe that they are paid fairly,” said Amy Thomas. “Nearly half, the other half, feel like they are underpaid.”

But, deciding on a job isn’t all about pay.

“Many people are open to taking positions that might pay a little bit less,” said Thomas. “Primarily because they have better benefits. More companies are offering more perks, such as flex time, the ability to work from home and even opportunities to have gym memberships at no cost to the employee.”

It’s also about perception.

“Some companies have not kept up with the market rates,” said Thomas. “We’re also seeing as recruiters are starting to get more involved in the process, people are getting calls about positions that are being paid a little bit more, which gives the individual the perception that maybe they’re not getting compensated fairly.”

Workers ages 55 and older were most likely to report being paid fairly at 52 percent. The 18 to 34 group was least likely, at 44 percent.