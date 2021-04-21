      Weather Alert

Employers, Unions Providing Vaccinations

Apr 21, 2021 @ 6:51am

If you’re still looking for a place to get your COVID-19 vaccination inoculation, you might check with the company you work for.

A growing number of companies and labor unions are securing coronavirus vaccines for their workers.

Ford, Amazon, and some other large companies have hosted on-site inoculations, while smaller operations have helped book appointments for their workers.

For the employers, the vaccines are a critical step toward restoring normalcy at a time when customer demand for their services is expected to skyrocket.

For some workers, on-site injections can provide access they may not have had in their own communities amid persistent racial and socioeconomic gaps in vaccine distribution.

Vaccination drives also allow companies to keep track of how many workers are vaccinated, although few employers are requiring the shots at this point.

