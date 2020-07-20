Employment Figures Improve in Kansas
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show improvement from May to June.
The figures show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 7.5 percent in June.
This was a decrease from 10 percent in May, though it was an increase from 3.1 percent a year ago.
Seasonally adjusted job estimates indicate total Kansas non-farm jobs increased by 30,200 from May.
Private sector jobs, a subset of total non-farm jobs, increased by 30,200 from the previous month, while government jobs stayed unchanged.
Kansas has recovered 37.4 percent of the jobs lost in March and April due to measures taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Nationally, the figure is 33.8 percent.
Since June of last year, Kansas seasonally adjusted total non-farm jobs have declined by 78,400.
This change is due to a decrease of 65,500 private sector jobs and 12,900 government jobs.