Emporia Auction Firm Named Best In The Business

Flint Hills Auction of Emporia has been honored as the “Best.”

In balloting by the Emporia Gazette, the family business of Gail and Pauleen Hancock was awarded “The Readers’ Choice Best in the Business Auction Service” for 2018.

Regular advertisers on 580 WIBW, Flint Hills Auction conducts auctions of “whatever needs to be sold,” specializing in personal property and estate sales.

“Our team strives to serve sellers with the highest integrity at their place or at our Bluestem Hall auction facility,” Gail said.

A native of the area, Gail grew up on a Chase County farm west of Emporia and attended school at Saffordville in neighboring Chase County.

A retired music teacher, Pauleen is a major part of the auction service taking charge of sale clerking. The couple’s son is a computer technician in Wichita.

Aside from his farming background, Gail has been in sales most of his life including a gift store for 16 years.

“I also traveled with my family home-base book ministry doing conventions and serving retail stores,” Gail said. He was recognized for achieving the highest level of leadership.

Nearing retirement, Gail and Pauleen decided to put their life’s experiences to work as an auction service. “We wanted to assist others, help them turn their personal or real property into cash,” he said.

“Pauleen and Gail are hardworking, honest folks and they know the auction business inside out,” said Ellen Stuhr. “Gail has a lifetime of experience in antiques and can identify and value just about anything. Pauleen is the detail person that makes it all happen.”

“Gail, Pauleen and their company conduct a great sale,” said Barb Lowery. “They are hard workers and provide a very friendly, caring atmosphere. It is so great to go to auctions at Bluestem Hall, very clean, wonderful concessions, climate-controlled, with nice facilities.”

“They’re a very, very hard working couple, the best auctioneers in my books,” said Connie Pitts. “I couldn’t ask for better friends either, but I just don’t know where they get all their energy from. Gail and Paul Hancock are top notch.”